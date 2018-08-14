TD Police charge driver after ‘Hot August Night’ crash

The Dalles Police chief Patrick Ashmore reported that a The Dalles man has been charged with assault after Friday’s 8:28 p.m. crash at the intersection of E. Second and Washington streets in The Dalles.

Ashmore said in a press release that Ronald Madorin was driving a 1955 Chevy Bel-Air and was stopped at a stop light when, according to eyewitnesses, Madorin rapidly accelerated after the light turned green.

Ashmore stated, “Some witnesses suggested Madorin was attempting to race a vehicle that was in an adjacent lane.

“It was not clear what happened after that, but the vehicle flipped over and struck a parked vehicle and injured a number of people who were watching the classic car cruise.”

Ashmore reported that one person suffered critical injuries and is currently in the hospital. He said, “A number of other people were injured, but less seriously.”

Police arrested Madorin later that evening. Ashmore said, “In spite of the fact that the vehicle he was driving burst info flames, Madorin suffered minor injuries and was released from Mid-Columbia Medical Center.”

Madorin was lodged at NORCOR on charges of Assault in the Second Degree.

Ashmore said he does not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

“The allegations are that he caused serious physical injury to another person. Other charges may be filed and the matter has been referred to District Attorney’s office for further review,” Ashmore said in his statement.

Ashmore asked that if anyone witnessed the crash, they call the police department at 541-296-2613.