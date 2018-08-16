HRV Blue/Gold football game and BBQ fundraiser

The Hood River Valley High School football team will host its annual Blue/Gold football game and BBQ fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 17 at Wy’east, beginning at 6 p.m. HRV will be pre-selling meals for $7, or people can buy meals at the game for $8. This is a program fundraiser that goes to support the team’s yearly needs for equipment and supplies.