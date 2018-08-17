Hood River News logo

Death Notice: Lorraine Kahl

As of Friday, August 17, 2018

Lorraine Kahl

Lorraine Kahl passed away on Aug. 6, 2018, in Hood River, Ore. She was born Aug. 5, 1935, in Tacoma, Wash.

