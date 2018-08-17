Death Notices, Aug. 18 edition: Robert Buckley and Shirley Hinman

Robert Buckley

Robert “Bob” Buckley passed away on Aug. 15, 2018, with family by his side, at his son’s home in Hood River, Ore. Bob was born on June 2, 1936, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Shirley Hinman

Shirley Kay Hinman passed away on Aug. 15, 2018, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Shirley was born on March 4, 1953, and was 65 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.