Community Notes

Latino Fest Aug. 22

Hood River Latino Network will hold its second annual Hood River Latino Festival on Wednesday, Aug. 22 from 2-9 p.m. at Jackson Park.

All are welcome to attend.

The event features free entertainment and information booths, as well as drawings for prizes from local businesses.

This year features Mariachi Juvenil de Colotlan with folkloric Mexican dancers from Jalisco, a gift from the mayor of Colotlan, Mexico, to the City of Hood River, said Hood River Latino Network President Martha Verduzco.

HR Library hosts unity picnic Aug. 18

Visit the Hood River Library to celebrate the end of its Summer Reading program on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy music by Norteño group 6 del río, food and prizes.

The library and area organizations will provide activities for people of all ages. The library will also serve meat and vegetarian hot dogs, as well as chips and salsa. Raffle prizes for teens and adults who entered into the annual summer reading drawing will be awarded. Prizes include movie tickets to Hood River Cinemas and Skylight theaters, gift certificates to Cascade Locks Ale House, Rebl Movement and Solera and tickets aboard the Portland Spirit.

The picnic is free and open to the public.

FISH offers summer meals through August

Through Aug. 30, FISH Food Bank’s Summer Lunch Program runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, providing free meals to all children ages 1-18. No identification is needed.

Books, games and activities are included.

The meals and activities are offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at two locations: Indian Creek Apartments, 1515 Ninth Court, and Hood River Mobile Manor, 3300 Cascade Ave.

Home gardener tool care workshop Sept. 15

The Central Gorge Master Gardeners are hosting a tool care workshop on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at OSU Extension, 2990 Experiment Station Drive in Hood River. Bring pruners, lopers, shovels or hoes and learn how to clean, disinfect, sharpen, oil, lubricate and care for these tools, said a press release.