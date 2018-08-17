HRV cheer receives NCA awards at camp

The 2017 fall Hood River Valley High School cheerleaders attended a National Cheerleaders Association “Get Shocked” camp in July, where they received both team and individual awards.

With only 11 veterans out of the 22-member team, HRV cheer is smaller and younger this year (the team lost 16 of their 32 cheerleaders last year to graduation). Nonetheless, HRV cheer made a strong debut at the four-day camp, where they participated in a variety of competitions as well as cheer, chant, dance, stunt, jump and leadership classes. During these sessions, NCA staff selected cheerleaders who exemplified the best technical skills and cheerleading ability.

A number of cheerleaders from both the JV and varsity squads were nominated to try out for All-American. Nominees were selected by camp staff by excelling in tumbling, jumps, stunting, dancing, motions, leadership or any combination of these skills that exemplified their abilities as cheerleaders. For final selection, All-American nominees had to perform three consecutive jumps, a specified cheer and a tumbling pass in front of the camp staff and attendees and were judged on difficulty, proper technique and execution in jumps and tumbling, energy and spirit, voice and sharpness of motions. After their individual performances, two members of the HRVHS team, Emma Berens and Soleil Pelletier, were awarded All-American status, the camp’s highest honor. Berens, an incoming senior, and Pelletier, an incoming junior, will have the opportunity to perform at various NCA special events throughout the year with other All-Americans across the country.

One other HRV cheerleader received individual recognition from NCA staff. Alexandra Buckles received the Individual Leadership award given to only one cheerleader from the entire camp. This award is given to the cheerleader who demonstrates extraordinary leadership skills throughout classes as well as through interactions with their team. Buckles, an incoming senior, has cheered for both the fall and winter competition teams at HRV.

Along with individual distinctions, HRV secured several team awards. Highlights included varsity placing first in a dance competition that was new to NCA this year, where teams were taught a dance and had to perform it to make it through preliminaries and move on to finals; and the JV team placing second overall for their final performance on the last day of camp. The combined squads also received a Technical Excellence award for their jumps and the NCA Corporate Sponsorship Award, which includes a Gatorade cooler that the team took home. Lastly, both squads brought home the much sought-after Spirit Stick on the final day of camp. The Spirit Stick is presented to the squads showing the most spirit and enthusiasm throughout the entire camp.



The NCA camp was HRV’s first official team event of the season. The cheerleaders, who began their regular season practices Monday, will cheer at all HRVHS varsity and JV home football games.