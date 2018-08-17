POLICE LOG, Aug. 1 to 6

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Aug. 4 — I-854 at exit 63 — Transient male arrested for harassment.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Aug. 3 — Montello Avenue, 1100 block — Criminal trespass and theft III reported.

Aug. 4 — State Street, 600 block — Transient arrested for criminal mischief II. The suspect had broken out two windows at a local business.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Aug. 5 — Hood River — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Aug. 2 — B Street, 1600 block — Identity theft reported. A Hood River female reported her social security number was used to open a DISH Network account.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Aug. 1 — I-84 at exit 64 — Vehicle towed for being uninsured, having lapsed registration and being positioned in an unsafe location upon the roadway.

Aug. 2 — Button Bridge — Hood River resident issued a criminal driving citation after an officer initiated a traffic stop for other violations. The subject was cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Aug. 1 — I-84 at exit 64 — Bingen resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Multnomah County, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and obstruction. In the same incident, another Bingen resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and obstruction.

Aug. 2 — Button Bridge Road and E. Marina Way — Transient female arrested for a probation violation after she possessed and consumed alcohol with a no alcohol clause. A detainer was issued by her probation officer and she was lodged at NORCOR.

Aug. 5 — I-84 at exit 64 — Male arrested for a warrant out of California.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Aug. 1 — Cascade Avenue, 200 block — Portland resident arrested for theft after attempting to take a bottle of alcohol from a local bar. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Aug. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2400 block — Theft reported.

Aug. 2 — Front Street, 200 block — Carson resident cited and released for theft III.

Aug. 2 — Second Street, 200 block — Theft from a vehicle reported.

Aug. 2 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Hood River resident arrested for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft II.

Aug. 3 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Officer responded to a report of a male breaking into a residence. E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Local female reported the theft of her license plates off of her vehicle.

Aug. 3 — Cascade Avenue 2200 block — Shoplifting reported after a suspect ran out of a local business without paying.

Sex offenses:

Aug. 5 — Hood River — Transient male arrested for encouraging child sex abuse and offensive littering.

Other:

Aug. 2 — Oak Street, 900 block — Yakima resident arrested after he refused to leave a residence and interfered with making a police report. He was lodged at NORCOR.