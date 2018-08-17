The Porch, Aug. 18 edition

WELL SAID: “Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability.” — Sam Keen

WELL DONE: Samples of young folks’ canning skills were evident throughout the 2018 Hood River County Fair (see photos) and one imaginative red ribbon entry, from Lizzie Weekly, deserves special mention. “Canning at the Fair” was itself a competition category in the Floral Artistic Design competition, and she placed the stem of a sunflower in a pink crystalline jar of canned sliced strawberries.

Other design categories included Spook House, Ferris Wheel, Fortune Teller, Dart Throw, and in a refreshing bit of meta, The Flower Show.

PLATE PARADE: Quebec, Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, Hawaii, and the distinctive New Mexico plate, the black one with a pair of bright red and yellow Chili peppers …

QUESTION OF THE WEEK: A motorcyclist routinely parks his ride on the Fourth Street sidewalk, and does so for hours, inside the bollards surrounding one of those green electrical boxes you see spaced around town. There’s just enough room there, the bike is out of the way. So what’s the issue?

PRO: The bike is keeping a coveted parking space free for someone else to use.

CON: The rider is avoiding paying the same $1 per hour other vehicle owners must pay.

Discuss.

— Kirby Neumann-Rea