SHERIFF LOG, Aug. 1 to 6

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Aug. 2 — Alpine Drive, 5200 block — Juvenile cited for possession of marijuana.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Aug. 4 — Summitview Way, 4100 block — Online coercion reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Aug. 2 — Highway 35, 4700 block — Deputies responded to an injury motor vehicle crash involving a single motorcycle.

Aug. 2 — Baseline Drive, 4900 block — Non-injury traffic crash investigated.

Aug. 2 — Highway 35 near Whiskey Creek Road — Deputy responded to a single vehicle crash. A car struck a deer and had to be towed due to damage.

Aug. 4 — Parkdale — Deputy responded to a non-injury traffic crash on Highway 35 near Baldwin Creek.

Aug. 5 — Highway 35 at Highway 30 — Vehicle towed. The driver was cited for driving uninsured, violation driving while suspended and illegal display (switched plates). He was warned for failure to maintain lane.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Aug. 5 — S.W. Cascade Avenue, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on an active warrant.

Theft or burglary:

Aug. 6 — Green Road, 4600 block — Male arrested for burglary I, assault IV and criminal mischief III. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Aug. 3 — Stricker Road, 2400 block — Male arrested for burglary and harassment; deputy was on an agency assist for the Hood River Police Department.

Aug. 4 — Highway 35 at milepost 68.7 — Stolen vehicle found.

Aug. 5 — Country Club Road, 1800 block — Hood River male arrested for burglary I and theft III.

Other:

Aug. 4 — WaNaPa Street, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy assisted the Washington State Patrol with an interview in Cascade Locks.

Aug. 5 — Markham Road, 1900 block — Deputy responded to an unattended death.

Aug. 6 — S.W. Ruckel Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Juvenile runaway reported.

Aug. 6 — Tucker Road, 1300 block — Dog bite reported.