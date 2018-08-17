Weekend by the water: Naish SUP Challenge and King of the Hook this weekend

The American Water Sports Industry Board Sports Expo has filled the Event Site beach and parking lot all week with AWSI’s first such event in Hood River since 2011, wrapping up Friday.

It is followed this weekend by two annual wind sports events

King of the Hook returns Saturday at 4 p.m. to the Hook, at the west end of the Port of Hood River waterfront.

Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association hosts the annual competition, which features prizes from local sponsors but is mostly an informal party celebrating the sport with boardheads of all ages and skills competing in the lagoon, often in costume and sometimes with vintage boards.

Naish Columbia Gorge Board Challenge fills the Hood River Waterfront Park Friday through Sunday.

The Naish Challenge, featuring competition among stand up paddleboarders, gets started Friday with a welcome party at Kickstand Kitchen, 13th and State streets, open to the public. It is a fundraiser with raffle and other features, to benefit the paddle challenge.

The Hood River Band Ten30 performs in the Kickstand/Dirty Fingers parking lot starting at 7 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase, and the event is all ages before 8 p.m.

On the water, paddle events start Saturday at 11 a.m. at Viento State Park — wind dependent —with surf-ski, foil, and SUP downwind races ending at the Waterfront Park.

The beach and upland around the park provide viewing areas to watch races throughout the weekend.