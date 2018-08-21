Death Notices, Aug. 22 edition: Peggy Thompson and Fred Lahti

Peggy Thompson

Sarah Ruth “Peggy” Thompson passed away on Aug. 16, 2018, at The Springs at Mill Creek in The Dalles, Ore. Peggy was born on Sept. 27, 1932, and was 85 years of age at the time of her passing. Private graveside services will be at Eternal Hills Memorial Park of Oceanside, Calif. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Fred Lahti

Fred Jerry Lahti passed away on Aug. 20, 2018, at Ashley Manor in Hood River, Ore. Fred was born on Feb. 18, 1937, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing.



Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.