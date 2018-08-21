Service Announcements for Aug. 22 edition: Bob Buckley and Charles Ritchie

Bob Buckley

Robert “Bob” Buckley passed away on Aug. 15, 2018, with family by his side, at his son’s home in Hood River, Ore. Bob was born on June 2, 1936, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for Bob at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Hood River Elks Lodge, 304 Cascade Ave., and later that afternoon, burial will be at Idlewilde Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Charles Ritchie

Charles F. Ritchie, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local hospital on Aug. 19, 2018. A viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 24 from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with funeral services held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in The Dalles.