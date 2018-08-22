Entertainment Update for Aug. 22 Edition

PT Barton at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Aug. 24 — Mark Malefyt & Richey Bellinger, 7-10 p.m. (covers and originals)

Saturday, Aug. 25— PT Barton, 7-10 p.m. (American folk from Husum, Wash.)

Sunday, Aug. 26 — Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Boxmasters play Granada Aug. 25

Actor, musician, drummer and vocalist Billy Bob Thornton, along with his country rock and roll band The Boxmasters, will be performing at the Historic Granada Theatre in The Dalles on Sat., Aug. 25, performing songs from the latest CD “In Stereo.”



“Entertaining audiences across America with their distinctive blend of poignant lyrics and a Southern American’s take on the British Invasion, The Boxmasters started in 2007, the band features Academy Award-winning actor Thornton on drums and vocals, with J.D. Andrew on rhythm guitar, and Teddy Andreadis on the organ /piano. The group has released six albums.” Critics say the music is “at turns dark and funny, with world-class hooks — a uniquely harmonious sound that’s rich in rhythm and story.” Tickets are available at www.granadatheatrethedalles.com.

Granada Theatre, 221 E. Second St., The Dalles; 815-993-6585,

Chihuahua Desert at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Chihuahua Desert, Friday, Aug. 24 from 6-9 p.m.

Escape to the musical stylings of Chihuahua Desert, and experience the best Borderline Fiesta and western music around. Country and South-of-the-Border classics are a crowd-favorite, with a splash of original music, said a press release.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Barley Draught plays benefit Aug. 26

On Sunday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m., Irish band Barley Draught will be giving a concert at the Old St. Peters Landmark, 405 Lincoln St., The Dalles, to benefit the D21 Strong Community Schools Bond Measure campaign.

This special Barley Draught benefit concert will include a variety of Irish and American folk music, from penny whistle and Uilleann pipes duets to fiddle, banjo and concertina tunes to full band ballads and sing-alongs.

New to the band’s repertoire will be several heart swelling songs sung in the Irish tongue. The band says, “to hear it all with the wonderful acoustics of the old Landmark space will be memorable.”

Suggested donation is $5.

Maryhill Amphitheater Ben Harper concert Aug. 25

The Maryhill Winery 2018 Summer Concert Series comes to a close with Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite on Aug. 25. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com. This will be the last show at the venue, as the winery owners have decided to discontinue summer concerts after 2018.

Maryhill Winery, 9774 Highway 14, Goldendale, Wash.

Blues Cabaret returns Aug. 26

Dave Fleschner brings the Blues Cabaret back to The Griffin House on Sunday, Aug. 26. Fleschner’s original music has been “considered for a Grammy Nomination in 2016, and has been performed around the world. His song ‘I Want To Love You,’ was recently performed in Beijing by the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus and Beijing artists.” His band features notable musicians from the Portland jazz scene. The show is a benefit for Hood River Valley High School music department.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; tickets at www.thegriffinhouse.com.

LARKs birdwatching outings

Gorge birdwatching group LARKs will meet for special bird counts and migration events. Contact info@hoodriverhobbies.com for schedule details.

Aug. 27-Oct. 31 — Bonney Butte Fall Hawk Migration, with an educator on site; visit hawkwatch.org/migration/item/81-bonney-butte-hawkwatch.

Sept. 15 — Annual Klickitat County all birds fall migration count. Contact Bob Hansen at bobhansen@peak.org or visit birdingwashington.info/Klickitat/FallNAMC.htm.

Sept. 23 — Devil’s Half-Acre Mt. Hood National Forest. Meet 8 a.m. at Devil’s half-acre campground, 37.5 miles south of Hood River.

Salsa Dance lesson at Families in the Park Aug. 23

Come join the Secret Salsa Society and local dance instructors Johnny and Hannah for a free Salsa Dance lesson from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23 at Jackson Park in Hood River. Then stay for a night of danceable Latin music with Conjunto Alegre, one of Portland’s favorite salsa bands.

Jackson Park is located at 13th and May streets.

Yurt Dwellers at Kickstand Aug. 23

Yurt Dwellers featuring members of Groove Cabin and FreeHugger play on Thursday, Aug. 23 at Kickstand Coffee from 7-9:30 p.m.



Expect “a host of originals with jams featuring guest piano player Eric Haynie,” said a press release.

KickStand Coffee & Kitchen, 1235 State St., Hood River.

Wasco County Fair Aug 23-26

Highlights of the music and entertainment at this year’s Wasco County Fair:

Aug. 23-24 — Vikki Gasko Green, ventriloquist-magic-audience participation.

Aug. 24 — Blue City Diesel, 10 p.m.

Aug. 25 — Jager Bums, 9 p.m.

Pirate’s Parrot Show — multiple shows daily.

Professor Bamboozle’s Illusionary Road Show — multiple shows daily.

‘Wheels of Hope’ helps Gorge family in need

The radio stations of Bicoastal Media, Griffith Motors and Washington Gorge Action Programs are teaming up again this year to help a Columbia Gorge family in need.



“Wheels of Hope” will provide a deserving family lacking transportation options a vehicle to help them meet their daily travel needs.

This year’s vehicle is a 2006 Toyota Camry sponsored by Griffith Motors.

Nominations of worthy families can be made at Gorgeradio.com and special Wheels of Hope vehicle stops from August through Mid-October.



A panel of judges made up of representatives from Bicoastal Media, sponsors and representatives of agencies involved in helping families will select the family to receive the vehicle, which will be awarded on or around Oct. 30.

Along with Bicoastal Media, Griffith Motors and Washington Gorge Action Programs, Wheels of Hope is also supported by Visio Salon Spa & Barbershop, Columbia Veterinary Hospital, Walmart of Hood River, Infinite Graphix, Maupin’s Stoves and Spas, The Dalles Fruit Company, A Kidz Dental Zone, Crestline Construction, NW Natural, Kimberly Fisher Country Financial, Footworx Orthotics, Gorge Granite Works, Hattenhauer’s West 2nd Street Market, Oregon Equipment, Windermere Real Estate and the Basalt Café at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.

Bicoastal Media owns and operates KACI 93.5 FM, Newsradio 1300 AM/103.9 FM, KCGB 105.5/96.9 FM, KIHR AM 1340/98.3 FM, and KMSW 92.7/102.9 FM.

Create your own Hogwarts supplies Sept. 1

Time to stock up on school supplies! Sept. 1 is the first day of the Hogwarts school year. Visit the Hood River Library at 2 p.m. to make a wand, design a pair of Spectrespecs, and get sorted into a Hogwarts’ house to start the school year right.

Open to Hogwarts students just starting or returning to school. This program is for kids (in fourth grade or higher) and teens.

This program is free and open to the public.

Catch County Line Aug. 24-25

County Line will be playing Friday, Aug. 24, at the Solera Brewery in Parkdale and on Saturday, Aug. 25, at Stave and Stone Tasting Room in Hood River. Music starts at 6 p.m. County Line plays original roots-rock and Americana music and features Kerry Williams on mandolin, Jeremy Hadden on bass, Matt Mesa on guitar and Tim Ortlieb on drums.

CGOA season starts Sept. 7

Just the Blues: Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Jazz Collective Big Band plus special guest Ernie Sterno and the Blind Drunks - Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center.

“Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” presented by CGOA Stages - Sept. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, & 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Riverside Community Church in Hood River. Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org.



Underwood Jazz at The Mesquitery

Musicians from the Underwood Jazz Society will play on Fridays in September from 7-9 p.m. at the Mesquitery in Hood River. That’s six evenings of jazz classics, standards from the American Songbook, jukebox hits, soul, and blues by diverse players in small groups. Come join the fun for a superb night on the town. The Mesquitery Restaurant, 1219 12th St, Hood River, 541-386-2002.

Music at Lyle Hotel Aug. 24-25

Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:

Friday, Aug. 24: Gideon Freudman, 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25: Ben & Ronnie Duo, 7-9 p.m.

The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash., 509-365-5953.

The Two Tracks play Double Mountain Brewery Aug. 24

The Two Tracks - hailing from from Sheridan ,Wyoming ,will be at Double Mountain on Friday, Aug. 24. Music starts at 9:30 p.m.

“The band features Julie Szewc on vocals and acoustic guitar, David Huebner on cello and electric guitar, Fred Serna on drums and percussion, and Aaron Ashear on bass. From rock to country, bluegrass to folk, the music helps define the sound of superbly crafted, fully assertive Americana. Their harmony-rich songs often add cello to a solid groove, creating a unique ambiance that’s all their own. Throw in a journeyman’s attitude and a penchant for affecting storytelling, and here again, The Two Tracks create a sound that typifies a style birthed in the heartland, with all the sentiment and sensitivity that does justice to that timeless sound.”

Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.

Rapper T.F. at Underground Aug. 31

Los Angeles rapper T.F makes his Oregon debut at the Underground Music Station in Hood River on Friday, Aug. 31. The show will feature support from BALE (Los Angeles), DJ Zinker (Hood River) and Special Guests. Show starts at 9 p.m., admission is $10, 21 and over only.

“T.F. has been featured on Schoolboy Qs Blank Face LP (Tookie Knows ll), has had a role in Qs three part mini film for TDE, a cameo in Kendrick Lamar’s DNA video, a world tour, a Coachella performance, and more.” Show produced by Shea Wooten. Underground Music Station, 500 Industrial Way, Hood River.

