First ‘Farm to FISH’ event raises $10,000 for food banks

A warm sun, two local musicians and FISH Food Bank board members greeted guests at the first Farm-to-FISH brunch and fundraiser for the Spirit of Grace/FISH garden. The event was held at Mt. View Orchards in Parkdale on July 28. Becky Bugge, FISH Food Bank treasurer, announced in a press release that the first-ever event netted more than $10,500.

“It was a great opportunity to kick off the 50-year anniversary of the FISH Food Bank,” said event planner Katie Haynie, who worked along with Mt. View owner Katrina McAlexander.

Board Chair Marianne Durkan welcomed the guests and invited them to browse the grounds, enjoy a breakfast cocktail and study the farm-box auction items prior to the gourmet brunch being served.

In lieu of providing dessert, guests were invited to participate in a silent dessert auction after brunch. Each table was asked to place a secret bid for a donated dessert in an envelope. The desserts were large enough to satisfy everyone at the table and were often shared with other tables. Musicians Erick Haynie and John Durkan accompanied the event.

Following brunch, guests had the opportunity to bid on other silent auction items, including fresh produce, knitting lessons, local wine, local cider, cheese and self-care items.

Many people and businesses contributed by donating the venue, cider, food and auction items. Contributors included Mt. View Orchards, Riverhood Rentals, Golden Row Cider, Wildwood Farm, Ten-Speed Coffee, Tumbleweed Farm, Oregon Brineworks, Knot Another Hat, Tofurky, Lavender Sheep Farm, Provvista Specialty Foods, Chef Kathy Watson, Giselle Kennedy Lord of Quincho, Nickelsen Orchards, Wy’east Winery, Marchese Vineyards and Winery, Hood Crest Winery, Brian’s Pourhouse, Blue Skies Bakery, Bette’s Place, Riverside Grill, Boda’s Kitchen, Laura Rush, Brenda Russell, Bette Lou Yenne, Marianne and John Durkan, Katie and Erick Haynie, Leslie Hidle, Naked Winery, Stave & Stone Winery, The Pines, Katrina McAlexander and The Fruit Company.

FISH Food Bank is a nonprofit entity operating in Hood River County and Mosier and serves an average of 400 hungry families each month. Donations to FISH Food Bank can be made at www.fish-food-bank.com or by mailing a donation to 1767 12th Street, No. 147, Hood River, OR 97031, or call 541-386-3474.

