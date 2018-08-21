Gorge United U-12 girls soccer wins Chinook Cup

The Gorge United U-12 girls soccer team, a local soccer club, traveled to Tigard on Aug. 10-12 for the 18th annual Chinook Cup.

After placing second overall in the group stage, Gorge United advanced to the championship game in bracket competition.

In the final game, Gorge United matched up with Saints FC.

Gorge United took an early 1-0 lead in the first half after Isabella Galvez capitalized inside the goal box, but 10 minutes following the opening goal of the game, Saints FC answered with a goal to tie the game at 1-1 heading into halftime.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Saints FC recovered a loose ball while on the attack and took a shot from outside the box to take a 2-1 lead.

With only two minutes remaining in the game, Gorge United’s center back, Ocean Rivera, forced a turnover and played the ball up the field to teammate Kylin Elliot.

After weaving her way past two defenders, Elliot sent a through ball to Magnolia Clermont.

Clermont handled the pass with a good first touch that got her past a defender.

Clermont made a cut to get behind the last defender and took a shot just outside the box that found the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with only a couple minutes remaining on the game clock.

Neither team would regain the lead in the closing minutes of regulation, forcing this game into overtime.

The extra 10 minutes wouldn’t be enough to decide a winner and the Chinook Cup championship would be all on the line in penalty kicks.

Clermont took the first penalty kick for Gorge United and put it in the top left corner for the score.

Saints FC answered back to tie it at 1-1 in penalties.

The second penalty for Gorge United by Sage Witherrite was blocked, leading to Saints FC tasking a 2-1 lead after scoring on their second attempt.

But scores by Rivera and Elliot gave Gorge United a 3-2 lead after Saints FC had missed one penalty and had the other penalty shot blocked by Gorge United’s goalie, Grace Rowan.

Saints FC’s last penalty shot needed to find the back if they wanted a chance to try and stop Gorge United, but Rowan made her second save in penalties to secure the Chinook Cup title for Gorge United.

Gorge United beat Saints FC by a final score of 3-2 in penalties.

The girls finished the tournament scoring seven goals and allowing four. Goal leaders at the Chinook Cup for Gorge United were Clermont (3), Olivia Riek (1), Rivera (1), Lucy Dierker (1) and Galvez (1).