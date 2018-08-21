Hood River County Community Development Director John Roberts steps down

Hood River County Community Development Director John Roberts will step down Friday to “take advantage of an opportunity that presented itself.”

Roberts has taken a position with the City of Redmond; he will be the new deputy city manager beginning Sept. 10.

“Working for Hood River County was a wonderful opportunity and I have been very grateful,” said Roberts Tuesday morning. “It is going to be hard to say goodbye to my colleagues throughout the Gorge, and in particular the community development staff here. They are an incredible, hard working group who have the best interest of community at heart.”



He began his tenure on Dec. 15, 2014, succeeding Mike Benedict. Before coming to Hood River County, Roberts worked as Wasco County planning director and as a senior planner in Summit County, Colo.

Roberts’ role as community development director includes overseeing several departments: Land use planning, building codes, code compliance, economic development and veteran’s services.

“John leaving is a loss for the county and a gain for the City of Redmond,” said Jeff Hecksel, county administrator. “He’s done tremendous work here, much before I arrived. He has made considerable contributions to the county as a whole.”

Hecksel said the county is in the process of analyzing the community development director job description, as well as developing a posting and profile. He expects the position to be posted in the next few weeks.

Board of Commissioners Chair Ron Rivers could not be reached for comment by deadline.

Eric Walker, principal planner, will serve as interim community development director until a new director is hired.