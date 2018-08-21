Local results at Naish SUP Challenge

A full-list of local results at this year’s Naish Columbia Gorge Paddle Challenge.

Junior Girl’s 15-17 Course Race: Mary Rose Kissinger, second place (47:30.85); Sophia Riviello, third place (51:18.22); Kali Buchanan, fourth place (53:18.22).

Girl’s 12-14 Course Race: Mary Rose Kissinger, first place (19:50.67); Ava Kitt, second place (22:29.23); Ayden Kitt, third place (23:23.57).

Girl’s Downwind Race: Mary Rose Kissinger, first place (1:22:11.82).

Open Women’s Course Race: Alyson Fromm, first place (44:13.67).

Open Men’s Course Race: Leif Bergstrom, first race (30:23.78).

Junior Boy’s 15-17 Downwind Race: Willie Dewolfe, second place (1:10:58.45).

Open Men’s Downwind Race: Leif Bergstrom, fourth place (1:10:24.25); Russel Peart, fifth place (1:10:52.51).

Men’s Surfski competition: Jeff Castleberry, fourth place (1:01:33.38).

Womens Surfski competition: Stacey Castleberry, second place (1:10:48.37).

Womens OC-1 competition: Kassen Bergstrom, second place (1:10:56.15).

OC-2 competition: Derek Fromm and Bonnie Fromm, first place (1:02:39.06); Glen Fromm and Alyson Fromm, second place (1:02:47.88); Andrew Mcelderry and Melissa Mcelderry, third place (1:03:55.69).