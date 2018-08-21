Pick of the Week: Latino Festival Wednesday at Jackson Park

Hood River Latino Network hosts its second annual Hood River Latino Festival Wednesday, Aug. 22 from 2-9 p.m. at Jackson Park.

The event began last year as a way to bring the community together to enjoy free entertainment and information booths.

This year’s event has been planned with similar goals, said Hood River Latino Network President Martha Verduzco.

This year features Mariachi Juvenil de Colotlan, with folkloric Mexican dancers from Jalisco — a gift from the mayor of Colotlan, Mexico, to the City of Hood River, Verduzco said. The performance will be dedicated to the people from Colotlan who call the Columbia River Gorge home.

Everyone is invited to attend the free event. There will be 15 information booths set up around the park, although there is still time if a business would like to have a booth or make a donation.

There will also be drawings for prizes from local businesses.

For more information on Hood River Latino Network, visit the website at www.hoodriverlatino.com or email hoodriverlatino@gmail.com.