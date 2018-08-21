Police Log, Aug. 7 to 12

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Aug. 7 — Hood River — The Dalles resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule III. In the same incident, a second resident of The Dalles was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a Wasco County Corrections Probation Detainer.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Aug. 9 — Eugene Street, 2100 block — Hood River transient male arrested for trespassing at a residence, where he’d been previously denied future entry.

Aug. 12 — Hood River — Criminal mischief reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Aug. 7 — Front Street, 200 block — Officer responded to a gas station in regards to a possible domestic. After contacting the driver, it became apparent he was very impaired. The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after failing a series of field sobriety tests.

Aug. 8 — I-84 at milepost 61.5 — Jacksonville, Fla., resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and use of an invalid driver’s license.

Aug. 8 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence after he struck a tree in the Odell area and refused standardized field sobriety tests. The subject later submitted to a breath test and BAC registered .23 percent. He was cited and released at the hospital.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Aug.10 — Second Street, 200 block — Officer filed a warrant on a subject for giving false information to a police officer (identity theft).

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Aug. 9 — I-84 at milepost 61 — Non-injury crash involving a truck and a sedan reported.

Aug. 12 — Hood River — Hit and run reported.

Aug. 12 — Fifth Street, 0-100 block — A hit and run was reported in a local parking lot. The suspect was later located and issued citations.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Aug. 12 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation. The male driver and female passenger had an active restraining order in place. The male was arrested for probation violation and violation of a restraining order.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Aug. 9 — Nichols Parkway, 0-100 block — Stolen cell phone reported.

Aug. 10 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male arrested for shoplifting after he left a store without paying for items. The subject was stopped by Oregon State Police at milepost 31 with stolen items in his car. He was brought back to the store, where an officer took him into custody and transported him to NORCOR. The stolen items were released back to the store.

Aug. 12 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A witness observed a male and female unlawfully entering vehicles and taking items in a store parking lot. The witness was able to get a license plate on the vehicle and the vehicle was reported as stolen from the Portland area. An officer later located the vehicle parked in a different parking lot. The male and female were both arrested at the scene. Both had outstanding warrants from the Multnomah County area, and were additionally arrested for forgery, identity theft, theft II, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Aug. 12 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Transient male arrested for the theft of a bike.

Sex offenses:

Aug. 11 — Hood River — Officer dispatched on a report of a rape.

Other:

Aug. 7 — Front Street, 200 block — Two males were cited for minor in possession of alcohol. In the same event, one of the males was also cited for minor in possession of marijuana.

Aug. 11 — Foster Court, 3700 block — Officer assisted with a structure fire.

Aug. 11 — Hood River — Hood River resident found bicycle gear on the sidewalk downtown. An officer collected the property for safe keeping.

Aug. 12 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Theft of gas was reported; after an investigation, it was determined to be a civil matter.

Aug. 12 — Second Street, 200 block — An item found on a downtown sidewalk was turned in at the police station for sake keeping.