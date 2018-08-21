Sheriff Log, Aug. 7 to 15

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 11 — S. W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for harassment and interference with making a report. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 9 — Homestead Drive, 3500 block — Two males were arrested in the Odell area, one on a warrant and one for possession of a controlled substance.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 14 — Vineyard Road, 600 block — Female contacted regarding a criminal mischief complaint.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 10 — Woodworth Drive, 4600 block — A possibly intoxicated driver traveling southbound on Highway 35 was reported.
Aug. 14 — Hood River — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangering.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Aug. 7 — Dogwood Road, 500 block — Online theft reported.
Aug. 7 — S.W. Quincy Court, Cascade Locks — Theft by deception reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 8 — Wy’east Road, 2500 block — Male cited and released for reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver after a crash investigation.
Aug. 9 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Non-injury crash reported.
Aug. 9 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested and transported to NORCOR on the traffic crime of reckless driving.
Aug. 10 — Highway 35, 4700 block — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 12 — Hood River — Deputies took a crash report in the city of Hood River. No injuries were reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 8 — 12th Street, 1400 block — Male arrested for a Malheur County warrant.
Aug. 13 — Bartlett Drive, 4000 block — Male arrested when it was found he was in violation of his parole conditions.
Aug. 14 — Dee Highway, 7100 block — Female arrested on multiple warrants.
Theft or burglary:
Aug. 11 — Cascade Locks Marine Park — Deputies recovered a scooter that had been reported as stolen from Skamania County.
Aug. 11 — Dee Highway, 2400 block — Theft reported at Tucker Park.
Other:
Aug. 7 — State Street, 300 block — Male turned over a firearm belonging to his stepson for safe keeping.
Aug. 7 — Parkdale — Search and rescue operation conducted for an injured hiker.
Aug. 9 — W. Prospect Avenue, 3800 block —Female cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
Aug. 10 — N.W. Clark Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Dog bite reported.
Aug. 11 — Foster Court, 3400 block — Deputy responded to a house fire.
Aug. 13 — Alexander Drive, 4900 block — Juvenile runaway reported.
Aug. 13 — S.E. Wheeler Avenue, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for felon in possession of a firearm.
