Yesteryears: Schools open next week in 1918

1918 — 100 years ago

The Hood River public schools will open next Monday, Aug. 26. Those students interested in an examination prior to the opening of school are requested to meet in room 2 at the high school Friday the 23rd at 9 a.m. Patrons having accommodations for teachers, rooms and board or either, kindly notify this office at once. Parents living in the country who have girls of high school age desiring to stay in the city while attending school should notify this office. There are a number of good homes for high school girls.

Waterfront Park celebration Saturday By Kirby Neumann-Rea News editor A historic beach party comes to Hood River Saturday. The grand opening of the Hood River Waterfront Park will be from 4-7 p.m. at the park, located on the Columbia River between th shoreline and Portway Avenue. Mayor Linda Streich will lead a 5 p.m. ribbon cutting with members of the Waterfront Commuity Park Association. They have guided more than $1.1 million in fundraising and in-kind donations to develop a beach, lawn, trails, landscaping and other amenities at the 6.6 acre site. Starting at 4 p.m., there will be food, fun and games for children, live music by Cash Cow and a ribbon cutting. The park is located west of the Event Site. Parking is available on the gravel next to the park and on the street. “This is an event to celebrate a great deal of work,” said City Manager Bob Francis. “Everybody who was involved in this, from the person who gave $5 to those who gave larger grants in the thousands, all own a piece of this park and they should all be down there to celebrate.” The city has received a $50,000 grant for a picnic shelter, but it will probably wait until next year while the Park Design Committee reviews all facilities in order to create a uniform “Northwest theme” that Francis said will feature wood, rock and possibly reused materials. — Hood River News, August 20, 2008

1928 — 90 years ago

The fourth annual water carnival will be held at Koberg Beach next Sunday. The big attraction will be the Red Devils, Oregon Life Saving Corps No. 1, from Portland, members of which have, in previous years, put on some wonderful swimming, diving and stunt exhibitions. Old Dobbin, an ancient sea horse, will also be on hand to entertain the crowd. On the program too, is a demonstration by some of the 200 children who have been taught to swim this season by Prince Koberg and Dick Garber under the sponsorship of the local Red Cross.

1938 — 80 years ago

Odell’s high school opened Monday of this week and possibly was the only high school in Oregon to convene at this early date. This makes provision for the regular apple and pear harvest vacation, when many of the students assist in the picking and packing operations of the crops.

With the Bartlett pear crop now well in hand in the lower and middle valley sections, independent growers who have no contracts with any cannery find themselves faced with the serious problem of disposing of their crops, at least at a figure in any way commensurate with the cost of production and harvesting. At this time, apparently, the fresh fruit markets offer them no relief.

1948 — 70 years ago

At a recent meeting of the county farm labor committee, it was estimated that labor needs in the orchards of Hood River County would be 20 percent greater than last year. This condition is brought on to a great extent by the fact that the season is late and the fruit will have to be picked in a shorter period of time. According to Kenneth Kirby, farm labor representative of the state employment service, many workers are arriving in Hood River at the present time. Growers who have housing accommodations for workers are urged to place their orders for workers immediately.

1958 — 60 years ago

With Bartlett pear harvest in full swing in Medford and just getting underway in Hood River, processing prices are still unsettled. The major Northwest canners have twice turned down an unchanged offer from the growers. The offer pegs US No. 1’s at $85 per ton and US No. 2’s at $55 on a roadside basis. This week, the growers committee resubmitted the same price again, while most areas began storing pears due to be processed to wait out the bargaining issue.

1968 — 50 years ago

You’re hearing kids say, “Where did the summer go?” In any case, the summer’s almost gone now, and school is just a couple of weeks away. It’s a time when teachers start dusting off their lesson plans and students start thinking about the pleasure ahead. School starts Sept. 3, as three thousand or so youngsters have been well aware of for some time. That means it is also time to start thinking about instructions, certificates, buying clothes and other preparations. To help out, this week’s News carries some special school information, and we’ll be following through with more next week.

1978 — 40 years ago

A small group of upper valley residents met recently to explore the possibility of incorporating a city at Mt. Hood, an area which now centers at the intersection of Highway 35 and the Parkdale highway. If a city of Mt. Hood was to be formed, it would allow residents inside the boundaries to select a city council, it would establish a new governmental unit for planning and zoning outside the existing provisions, and it would qualify the new town for state and federal funds earmarked for cities.

1988 — 30 years ago

Proposed expansion of Hood River Memorial Hospital moved a notch ahead Monday when the Hood River City Council read a special land use and zoning ordinance for the first time. That ordinance amends the city’s comprehensive land use map and zoning map for Coe Park, located between 12th and 13th streets on Montello Street. That change will allow room for the hospital’s $6 million northerly expansion plan onto one-half of Coe Park. The other, most northern part of the park would remain a public park, maintained by the hospital, according to negotiations between the city council and hospital board.

1998 — 20 years ago

Hood River Memorial Hospital officials are holding a community forum to discuss possible affiliations with either Providence Health System or Mid-Columbia Medical Center Aug. 26 at the Hood River Senior Center. Both organizations have submitted written proposals delineating rough outlines of what a union with Hood River’s hospital would look like.

2008 — 10 years ago

Skimming onto newsstands and the internet is yet another international magazine’s announcement that Hood River is A Great Place to Live. “A River Town’s Next Wave: Hood River, Oregon” is how National Geographic Adventure magazine headlines Hood River’s entry as one o the “50 next great adventure towns in which to live and play.” Hood River will be featured in the upcoming September issue that hit newsstands Aug. 12.

Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer