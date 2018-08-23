Brush fire reported in Odell

11:16 a.m., Aug. 23: Another fire report, this time in the Odell area. A brush fire has been reported on Booth Hill Road behind the upper mill. Reports say the fire is approximately 100x100 feet at this time. Parkdale, Wy’east and ODF are responding.

11:23 a.m.: Fire is reported to be moving slowly.

11:47 a.m.: The fire is now in mop up.

Within less than two hours, fire agencies have dealt with a fire on Experiment Station Drive, a burn pile investigation in the Pine Grove area, and the Odell fire ...