Grass fire reported on Tucker; customers without power

A small grass fire, burning approximately 200-feet by 30- or 40- feet, was reported near the intersection of Experiment Station Drive and Tucker Road Thursday morning, Aug. 23.

The fire was sparked when a tree fell on power lines. Approximately 1,600 customers were affected, according to Pacific Power. Most were expected to be back online within 15 minutes of the shortage; the Experiment Station complex is also without power at this time and it is expected to take a couple of hours before they are back online as well.

The fire spread up an embankment, burning dry grass. West Side Fire and the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded, as did workers from nearby ERS Rental.