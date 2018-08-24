Family music event returns on Sept. 15

The fourth annual Music Festival of the Gorge (MFOG) on Saturday, Sept. 15, is a free, family-friendly concert series at the Hood River Waterfront Park Amphitheater benefiting music programs in Hood River area schools. Produced in partnership with the Matt Klee Scholarship Fund and Arts in Education of the Gorge, funds raised during MFOG have resulted in donations of more than $19,000 to Hood River County Schools.

Klee was a musician, biking trails organizer and education advocate who died in 2014.

Each year, MFOG features a fresh lineup of Portland-Gorge area bands, covering an array of musical genres. Live performances begin at noon and continue throughout the day. Portland-based soul-rock band Dirty Revival will headline the main stage at the Waterfront Park from 8-10 p.m. and after-hours music will continue 10 p.m. to midnight at three Hood River venues: Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, Trillium Café and Slopeswell Cidery.

Food and beverages from Big Man Rotisserie and Empanadas Maria Elba will be available for purchase at the waterfront.

There will also be kid-friendly activities hosted by Arts in Education of the Gorge to go with an afternoon of free musical entertainment in the heart of the Gorge.

New this year, organizers kick off the event at 6 p.m. the evening of Friday, Sept. 14 at Kickstand Coffee and Kitchen with a headline performance by Tony Smiley. More live music offerings at Double Mountain and River City Saloon happen later.

For information on the festival, the complete lineup, sponsors, and venues, visit musicfestivalofthegorge.com.

For information on the Matt Klee Scholarship Fund, visit livelikematt.org.