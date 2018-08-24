Hood River Latino Fest draws crowd

The second annual Hood River Latino Fest drew a large crowd Wednesday to Jackson Park. The event, designed to bring the community together for free music and information booths, was hosted by Hood River Latino Network. A main attraction at this year’s event was an appearance by Mariachi Juvenil De Colotlán and folkloric Mexican dancers from Jalisco, a gift from the mayor of Colotlán to the people of Hood River. Additional music was provided by local talent that included Abriela Lopez, Los Amigos De La Sierra and Mexican singer-songwriter Arturo Leyva, said Hood River Latino Network President Martha Verduzco, who emceed and translated during the event.

There were hands-on activities as well, such as a rock painting booth set up by the Hood River County Library, pictured, and several food booths, along with informational booths from local businesses and organizations, including Columbia Gorge Community College and the Hood River County School District. “The most beautiful part of the festivity was the multicultural aspect, seeing our Caucasian counterparts enjoying the celebration,” said Verduzco. “We also had bilingual reports from the stage to make everyone feel included. It was a joyful atmosphere. This event was made possible by our local Latino restaurants and local Latino businesses that supported the event. Thank you to all.”