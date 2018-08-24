Johnson files fo face Mayor Blackburn

With three full filing dates to go, a race is already in place for Mayor of Hood River.

Susan Johnson, a nurse who has been on city council since 2012, has filed to run against Mayor Paul Blackburn

on the Nov. 6 General Election ballot, according to Kim Kean of County Elections on Thursday.

Blackburn has also completed his paperwork for a run at a third two-year term.

In Cascade Locks, Mayor Tom Cramblett will run for a third term, and council incumbents Deanna Busdierker and Richard Randall have filed for election. The seat held by Carl Zerfing is also up for re-election. The deadline to file was Friday at 5 p.m., after press time.

In the only other Hood River filing as of press time, Tim Counihan, who serves on Planning Commission, has filed for City Council. Tuesday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to file for Hood River mayor and council posts. The posts held by Becky Brun, Peter Cornelison and Johnson are up for re-election.

When asked what was next in terms of challenges and chief tasks for City Council after she was sworn in for her second council term in January 2015, Johnson told the Hood River News, “We’re going to find out. We’ll be working on a few things. It will be a surprise.”