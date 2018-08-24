Matt Rankin hired as Community Ed director

Matt Rankin takes the helm next week of Hood River’s Community Education program.

Rankin will speak at the Families in the Park finale on Aug. 30, his first public appearance in the role, at Jackson Park from 6-9 p.m.

Community Education is a program of the Hood River County School District. Rankin is the third director in the program’s 45 years; Mike Schend started the program, and John Rust, director from 2009-18, stepped down in July to serve as director of Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Team.

“I absolutely adore my community, and the opportunity to work in the sphere of public service is such a privilege,” Rankin said. “I have big shoes to fill, but I am excited to jump in and uphold the high level of service provided by Community Education, as well as grow the program to new heights. I look forward to working with the many volunteers and supporters.”

Rankin and his wife, Dawn, have a daughter, Abby, a freshman at Hood River Valley High School.

“Matt’s commitment to health, community engagement, public education and recreational activities aligns tightly to the Community Education purpose,” said Superintendent Dan Goldman. “His strengths in building relationships, finance and managing multiple entrepreneurial job roles will translate to strong visioning and leadership for the program.”

Rankin has many years of experience in real estate, wholesale management and business consultation. In addition to his core careers, Rankin is a fitness instructor, community activist and volunteer coach. When not working, Rankin is involved in community theater, outdoor activities and spending time with family.

Featuring the 7 p.m. show by Hit Machine and a “Crazy Light Party,” the Aug. 30 event will be the final Families in the Park of 2018. All shows are free.