Sheriff's office seeks help in locating missing Hood River woman

Missing and may be endangered: 22-year-old Alicia Galvez, from Hood River, has not been seen in the area since July 24, 2018. Though she has been active on social media up until Aug. 5, she has remained unreachable. She is about 5 feet tall with a slight build. If you have any information, notify the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office at 541-386-2098.
