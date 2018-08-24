OSAA launches OSAAtoday website this fall

The Oregon School Activities Association announced on Aug. 14 that it will provide original Oregon high school activity news content on its website, www.osaa.org/today, beginning with the 2018-19 school year.

The content — to appear under the banner OSAAtoday online — will include news, event coverage, features, polls and more.

Historical pieces commemorating the OSAA’s 100-year Centennial will be among the recurring features on OSAAtoday.

OSAAtoday’s aim will be the production of high-quality and insightful content covering the entire state, every classification and every activity.

The content will be produced through a partnership with Jerry Ulmer, longtime prep writer at The Oregonian, and John Tawa, founder of PrepVolleyball.com and former managing editor at Student Sports Magazine.

In addition to the content produced by OSAAtoday, Ulmer and Tawa will also work with the association’s member schools to develop a network of student contributors whose work could be highlighted on the OSAA website.

OSAAtoday will be an additional platform in Oregon to promote the benefits of interscholastic activities.

The OSAA hopes that OSAAtoday will become a resource for all involved in the state’s high school activities community.

“The OSAA is extremely excited to partner with these two exceptional writers that have such extensive experience in the Oregon prep space,” said Peter Weber, OSAA executive director. “We are also thrilled to be able to provide an educational component to this initiative with our student contributors. We feel this will be a great resource to get journalism and yearbook classes involved in their local communities.”