POLICE LOG, Aug. 13 to 19

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Aug. 14 — May Street — Officer took a report of a possible domestic assault involving a mother and daughter.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Aug. 14 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Female arrested for possession of methamphetamine, theft III, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing government/judicial administration and probation violation.

Aug. 17 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — The Dalles resident arrested for possession of methamphetamine after he called in a suspicious person at a fast food restaurant. The subject was lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Aug. 19 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Criminal mischief/vandalism of a storage container reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Aug. 14 — Hood River — Officer received phone calls regarding an erratic driver in the downtown area of Hood River. The officer located the vehicle and pulled it over. The driver showed signs of impairment and was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The male driver was lodged at NORCOR.

Aug. 19 — Button Bridge Road — Goldendale resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. In the same incident, another Goldendale resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Aug. 19 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving and possession of a schedule II.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Aug. 16 — Officer made contact with two males who were pushing a shopping cart. The officer inquired where the property came from and asked for identification. One of the males gave a false name and date of birth. That male was arrested for giving false information to a police officer and identity theft.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Aug. 13 — Oak Street, 100 block — Hit and run reported at the intersection of Second and Oak.

Aug. 13 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported.

Aug. 14 — Pear Tree Lane, 1200 block — Hit and run with damage to a parked vehicle reported.

Aug. 15 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident’s vehicle was towed/impounded due to numerous unpaid parking tickets.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Aug. 14 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — A Dallesport resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant out of Clackamas County. In the same incident, a resident of Portland was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant out of Jefferson County.

Aug. 15 — Hood River — Stevenson resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding probation violation detainer out of Umatilla County.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Aug. 13 — Hood River — Kiteboard was reported as stolen on Aug. 1.

Aug. 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Stolen wood splitter reported.

Aug. 15 — N. First Street, 100 block — Stolen license plates reported. The vehicle was parked at a gas station for a few days and when the owner returned, he noticed the plates were missing.

Aug. 16 — Cascade Avenue — Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress. When the officers arrived, they did not find any evidence of a burglary and the resident admitted to breaking his own window.