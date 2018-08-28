‘Coverlet and Ice Cream’: Win a unique textile item at Museum on Friday, Aug. 31

The History Museum of Hood River County hosts a free Ice Cream Social to celebrate the drawing for a handwoven historic coverlet replica.

The party starts at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the museum; deadline to buy a raffle ticket is 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 or three for $25.

The coverlet was handwoven by local weaver Ruth Dye, who donated it to the museum as a fundraiser. It has been on display during the museum’s exhibit, “From Fiber to Fabric,” which closes on Friday.

The original coverlet, used as a carriage blanket, is in the museum’s collection. It was woven in New England in the early 1800s, and arrived in Hood River with a homesteading family.

Dye studied the remnant thoroughly and reproduced the intricate design of the original coverlet meticulously, said a press release.

“The replica is a remarkable indication of how the original must have looked,” said Lynn Orr, museum director.

“Clearly, it also suggests that it might have been treasured by the family who thought to bring it west with them,” she said.

Tickets are also available over the phone; call 541-386-6772.