Entertainment Update for Aug. 29 Edition

Jeff Carrell at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Aug. 31 — Local musicians Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen jamming on covers and more, 7-10 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Three Rivers Dulcimer Society meets Sept. 15

Appalachian Mountain dulcimer players from the region will jam at Maryhill Museum of Art on Saturday, Sept. 15. Drop in and hear them play throughout the day. Appalachian Mountain dulcimer players from Tri-Cities and Estacada are expected — bring your dulcimer and join in. Free with museum admission.

Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.

Eagle Creek fire program Sept. 14

The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum presents award-winning photographer/photojournalist Jurgen Hess for “The Eagle Creek Fire — Its Place in Time, Ecology and History” on Friday, Sept. 14.

Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $15; the 7 p.m. program only is $5.

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600, www.gorgediscovery.org.

Create Hogwarts school supplies

Time to stock up on school supplies! Saturday, Sept. 1, is the first day of the Hogwarts school year. Visit the Hood River Library at 2 p.m. to make a wand, design pair of Spectrespecs, and get sorted into a Hogwarts’ house to start the school year right.

Open to Hogwarts students just starting or returning to school, for kids (in fourth grade or higher) and teens.

This program is free. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or hoodriverlibrary.org.

Tango at Maryhill Sept. 1

A festive evening of tango, on Saturday, Sept. 1 with the Columbia Gorge as a backdrop, will engage your senses and transform your spirit, said a press release. Beginning, novice and more experienced dancers are invited to take a lesson at 6 p.m. followed by dancing until 9 p.m. Come with a partner or solo. Light refreshments included. Cost is $7 for members and $10 for non-members.

Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.

Kay Floria at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Kay Floria & Randy Bell, Friday, Aug. 31 from 6-9 p.m.

Floria on keyboard and vocals and Bell on cajon. Listen to these two play blues, jazz and soulful ballads. Critics say Floria’s style is reminiscent of the women blues artists from the ‘40s and ‘50s.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

ACT plays at HRAD open Sept. 7

Three one-act plays take to the ACT stage at the Hood River Adult Center Sept. 7-8 and Sept. 14-15 at 7 p.m., and Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door with food and beverages available on the deck before the performances of “Brick and Bertha,” “Adam, Eve and The Chicago Cubs,” and “Judgment Call.” A “Talk-Back” question and answer session follows the performances.

Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River; 541-386-2060.

Bluenami at Zim’s Sept. 1

Coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Aug. 31 — Take Two with Ted Horwitz and Al Hare, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 1 — Blunami! Strong R&B sounds, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept 4 — Tuesday Taps and Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Pavement Ends play Aug. 30

Pavement Ends is playing at the Sandbar Cafe on Thursday, Aug. 30 from 6-9 p.m.

Expect blues, rock and more from Dennis Harvey, John Durkan and Alex Viramontes.

Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.

Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sundays from 3:30-5:50 p.m.

Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.

‘Blues’ kicks off CGOA season

On Sept. 7 and 9, the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) Jazz Collective Big Band presents a pair of concerts called “Just the Blues,” featuring special guests Ernie Sterno and the Blind Drunks, a blues trio made up of Ben Bonham, Jeff Minnick and Don Campbell.

Between the Jazz Collective and Sterno, the concert will highlight both powerful, large ensemble versions of the blues — made popular by such writers as Doc Severinsen, Sammy Nestico and Buddy Rich — but more intimate blues by such artists as Eddy Clearwater and Little Walter, said a press release.

Coming soon: “Write Your Own Blues” and have your lyrics performed at the concert. Visit CGOA’s Facebook page for information.

Performances are Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 Adults, $15 for CGOA Members, $5 kids 10-17 and free for kids under 10.

For tickets or more information, visit at gorgeorchestra.org.

Open Mic at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Aug. 30, it’s the monthly Open Mic at the White Buffalo, where local and visiting talents mingle. Willy & Nelson will be hosting. Music starts at 7 p.m.

White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive. Hood River.

Katie Pearlman returns Sept. 2 to Griffin House

Singer-songwriter Katie Pearlman returns to the Griffin House on Sunday, Sept. 2 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pearlman has been busy the last few months, said a press release. She has just written a song for Kelly Clarkson’s upcoming album, had a hit song with “Gryffin,” and performed at the 2018 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival.

Organizers are expecting this coming concert to be extra special, as Pearlman will be accompanied by her grade school music teacher, Dennis Castañares, who she cosmically ran into playing a show while visiting Hood River.

Advanced tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.