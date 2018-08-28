Golf event raises $10,000 for Stevenson High Ruff Cutts Program

Windermere Real Estate Columbia River Gorge and Invision hosted its third annual golf tournament at Elk Ridge Golf Course in Carson.

Thanks to sponsors and tournament players, $10,000 was raised to support Stevenson High School’s Ruff Cutts program. Ruff Cutts is a program designed to promote confidence, work ethic and dedication in high school students making the transition to adulthood, by teaching students skills in the trades.

“We’d like to thank all the sponsors who helped make this such an enjoyable and impactful event,” said David Bennet of Invision, who organized the event alongside Rick Pauly of Windermere Property Management Columbia River Gorge. “But we’d like to extend a special thank you to our major sponsors — Columbia Gorge Title and Lamplight Capital — because without them, none of this would have been possible.”

Additional sponsors included Luciano Construction, Cipraino Excavation, Inc., USI Insulation, Arrowhead Accounting, Floors 55, Parr Lumber, A&J Market, Windermere Property Management Columbia River Gorge, Windermere Real Estate Columbia River Gorge, Invision, LLC., McKenzie-Gorge Construction, Jester & Judge, Backwoods Brewing, Fairway Mortgage, Umpqua Bank, Skycam Construction, Dennis & Mary Hill, Kendall Construction and Gorge Construction.