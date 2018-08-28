‘Grow with Google’ engages workforce

On Aug. 22, Google’s Grow with Google initiative descended on the Fort Dalles Readiness Center as part of the tech company’s mission to help create economic opportunity across the United States.

Google hosted more than 200 small business owners, job seekers, students, educators and entrepreneurs for a free day of workshops and training to improve their digital skills, stated a Google press release.

'GROW' Partners The Dalles Chamber of Commerce Hood River Chamber of Commerce The Dalles-Wasco County Library United Way of Columbia Gorge Gorge Technology Alliance Hood River Education Foundation Port of The Dalles Columbia Gorge Community College The Dalles Community Foundation

“We have so many digital tools available to us to help local businesses grow and succeed and to prepare jobseekers for their next career opportunity,” said Richard Stillwell, Google site manager for The Dalles. “Through Grow with Google, we’re committed to sharing these tools with our local community here in The Dalles.”

At the event, Google staff led hands-on workshops about search engine optimization, email basics, coding and online marketing for small businesses. Attendees also had the chance to participate in one-on-one training with Google staff and tour demo booths to learn more about Google’s free products for learners, educators and small businesses.

The event featured remarks from The Dalles Mayor Stephen Lawrence, Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege and State Rep. Daniel Bonham, highlighting the region’s potential for economic opportunity through partnership with Google.

“We need to be diligent in ensuring our workforce is engaged and learning digital skills,” Bonham said. “I’m extremely excited that Google is here to prepare folks and help them tackle these workforce challenges. My hope is that this is just the beginning of a continued partnership to ensure we have the skills we need to compete.”

Google worked with community partners to tailor the Grow with Google event to the specific needs and skills of community members.

“Grow with Google will help community members be more competitive in a technologically-driven work environment,” Lawrence said at the event. “I’m looking forward to seeing where our great partnership with Google will take us in the future.”

Grow with Google is a new initiative to help create economic opportunities for Americans. The program draws on Google’s 20-year history of building products, platforms and services that help people and businesses grow.