HRVHS 2018 football schedule

As of Tuesday, August 28, 2018

HRV 2018 football schedule: (each game kicks off at 7 p.m.)

Week 1: HRV @ The Dalles, Aug. 31 (non-league)

Week 2: HRV @ Pendleton, Sept. 7 (league)

Week 3: HRV @ Parkrose, Sept. 14 (league)

Week 4 : HRV vs. Benson, Sept. 21 (league, game will be played at Wy’east Middle School)

Week 5: HRV @ Las Salle Prep, Sept. 28 (league)

Week 6: HRV vs. Putnam, Oct. 5 (league)

Week 7: HRV vs. Forest Grove, Oct. 12 (league)

Week 8: HRV vs. Milwaukie, Oct. 19 (league)

