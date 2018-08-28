Pick of the Week: ‘Living with Fire’ forum Aug. 30 looks at Eagle Creek fire

Friends of the Columbia Gorge presents the first in a pair of community forums regarding the Eagle Creek fire on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts.

The Eagle Creek fire began Sept. 2, 2017, and the forum was coordinated in conjunction with its one-year anniversary.

The forum, “Living with Fire: Looking Back, Looking Ahead,” will be moderated by Hood River Mayor Paul Blackburn and feature presentations from a panel of experts with experience in forest ecology research and the Eagle Creek fire recovery efforts. There will also be screenings of documentaries made by White Salmon and Hood River middle school students about the impacts of the Eagle Creek fire on the forest, trails and communities of the Gorge.

Featured speakers are Michael Lang, conservation director, Friends of the Columbia Gorge; Sean O’Connor, CEO, Story Gorge; Renee Tkach, Gorge Towns to Trails manager, Friends of the Columbia Gorge; Morris Johnson, research fire ecologist, Pacific Northwest Research Station, United States Forest Service; and Dan Richardson, Firewise coordinator, Underwood Conservation District.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Documentary screenings happen at 6:30 p.m., and the presentations will begin at 7 p.m.