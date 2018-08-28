Portland Police Officer dies after heart attack on Mount Hood

Portland Police Officer Grant Shirahama passed away Friday after suffering a heart attack while hiking on Mount Hood, KATU News reported.

Shirahama worked at KATU News as photographer and production assistant, then as a cameraman for KGW, before joining the Portland Police Bureau as a Youth Services Division Student Resource Officer, where he served for 17 years. He also volunteered with Mountain Wave Search and Rescue and served as a member of Search ONE K-9 Detection with his K9 partner, Zuke.

“May his family feel the strength and love during this difficult time from all of us at the police bureau and from all those he touched,” Portland Police Bureau stated Monday in a Facebook post.