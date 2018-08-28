Sheriff Log, Aug. 16 to 22

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 17 — Highway 35 — Deputy took a report of a domestic assault.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 17 — Lower Mill Drive, 3000 block — Trespassing reported.
Aug. 17 — Tucker Road, 2200 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Aug. 22 — Beachwood Drive, 3600 block — Female contacted regarding a criminal mischief complaint.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 19 — I-84 at milepost 46, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 16 — Starvation Creek, Cascade Locks — Male contacted regarding a hit and run complaint. The incident occurred in the Starvation Creek parking lot.
Aug. 18 — Old Columbia River Highway, 2600 block — Hit and run with property damage reported.
Aug. 18 — Neal Creek Mill Road, 3100 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 16 — Hood River Marina — Male arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Hood River County.
Aug. 16 — Homestead Drive, 3500 block — Female arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Aug. 21 — Wy’east Road, 2600 block — Deputy located and arrested multiple individuals with outstanding warrants (drug law violation) while conducting a home visit with Hood River Parole and Probation. The individuals were lodged at NORCOR.
Theft or burglary:
Aug. 16 — Baseline Drive, 4900 block — Male contacted regarding a theft complaint.
Aug. 21 — Cascade Locks Marina — Theft of cell phone reported.
Sex offenses:
Aug. 17 — Parkdale — Rape reported.
Aug. 21 — Parkdale — Sex crime reported (physical molestation).
Other:
Aug. 16 — June Street, 1100 block — Missing person reported.
Aug. 16 — Parkdale — Deputies conducted a search and rescue mission for a lost hiker on Mount Hood. The hiker was located, uninjured.
