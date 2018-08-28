Skyline Scramble raises $32,000

The annual Skyline Scramble golf tournament, presented by Crestline Construction, raised $32,000 to support its Expanding on Excellence Capital Campaign. These funds will directly support Skyline Hospital’s Emergency Department renovation and expansion project, which will break ground in the fall of 2019.

“The Skyline Scramble has become not only a fun event, but an important opportunity to support essential hospital projects and community programs,” said Elizabeth Vaivoda, Skyline Foundation executive director, in a press release.

“We extend our gratitude to the many businesses and individuals who generously gave to help make this event successful. This support — along with many other generous donations — will allow Skyline physicians and clinicians to provide the highest quality of patient care in a state-of-the-art Emergency Department.”

Team winners include Insitu with first place and Team Wiltsie with second place. Individual winners were Erik Kerr, Longest Drive (men); Amanda Perkins, Longest Drive (women); and Vern Mohilis, Closest to the Pin.

“Thank you to Crestline Construction for its presenting sponsorship, as well as USI and Blue Room Architecture & Design. Skyline Hospital is grateful to all event sponsors and those businesses that contributed in-kind donations,” Vaivoda said.

The Expanding on Excellence Capital Campaign is the hospital’s initiative to renovate and expand its emergency department, create a centralized lobby and relocate laboratory services. The campaign, launched in July 2017, is in response to Skyline’s due-diligence in identifying what the hospital needs to expand and revitalize services to attract its full market share, and to continue providing quality care to people in Klickitat and Skamania counties.

To learn more about Skyline Foundation or to donate in support of Skyline Hospital, visit www.skylinefoundation.org.