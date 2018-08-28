Tittle challenges Cramblett for CL mayor

Kathy Tittle filed this week for election to the position of Mayor of Cascade Locks. She will seek to unseat Mayor Tom Cramblett, who has filed to serve a fourth term.

The Nov. 6 General Election ballot will also see races for the three open city council positions in both Hood River and Cascade Locks.

For Mayor of Hood River, Council Member Susan Johnson has filed to run against Mayor Paul Blackburn. Both mayoral positions are two-year terms.

For Hood River City Council, Jim Klaas, Jessica Metta, Joe Sheahan and Brian Towey have filed, along with Tim Counihan, and incumbent Peter Cornelison. Tuesday at 5 p.m. (after press time) was the deadline to file for Hood River mayor and council posts. The posts held by Becky Brun, Peter Cornelison and Johnson are up for re-election. Johnson’s name will appear on the ballot only for the mayoral race.

Brun said Monday she will not seek re-election. “I feel like I gave this 110 percent for four years. I know it’s one term, but I feel I fulfilled my commitment and followed through on what I said I was going to do,” Brun said. “I feel really confident with the people we have and I plan to stay engaged,” she said, citing the Energy Council under Mid-Columbia Economic Development District and city budget committee. “It’s been a great intro to all the ways to be involved and be engaged.”

In Cascade Locks, Cramblett will run for a fourth term, and new names emerged for Council prior to Friday’s filing deadline: Julie (Jules) Caldwell-Wagner, Sara Patrick and Ralph (Butch) Miller filed, meaning five candidates seek three posts. Council incumbents Deanna Busdierker and Richard Randall have filed for election, while incumbent Carl Zerfing opted not to run for re-election.

Also on the ballot: the three Hood River County Board of Commissioner posts up for election will have only one applicant apiece: Mike Oates for Commission Chair, a two-year term, and incumbents Karen Joplin for Dist. 1 and Bob Benton for Dist. 3.