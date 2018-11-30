Community Thanksgiving marks fourth year

The fourth annual free Community Thanksgiving meal was held on Thanksgiving Day at Riverside Church in Hood River and at the Port Pavilion in Cascade Locks. Additionally, meals were delivered to the homebound. In total, 297 meals were served.

Once again, the majority of the food was donated by local businesses. Romuls Restaurant donated 26 turkeys, making that a four-year total of 1,200 pounds of turkeys. Rosauers provided 100 pounds of potatoes, as well as broth, butter, milk, dinner rolls and other needed items for the meal. The Farm Stand, Ryan’s Juice, Hood River Coffee, Lake Taco and Tofurky made contributions to complete the meal created by local chef Beth Hartwell.



“These food heroes step up year after year to make sure a delicious meal is prepared for all, that we might join together as members of this community, to be nourished, sit with family, friends and neighbors, and know we belong,” said Hartwell.

Both FISH and Riverside Church donated time in their commercial kitchens.

According to organizers, volunteers were the other heroes: Planning for the meal began in September, and by the time the last dirty dish was washed and put away, 120 volunteers had contributed to a total of 513 hours to make this event such a success. Said to Gean Rains, co-chair, “This yearly event cannot happen without volunteers. We are so blessed to live in a caring community where volunteers flood in when they hear of the opportunity to participate.”

Plans are already in place for 2019. If you would like to find out you can participate, contact Debby Chenoweth at 541-399-2384 or Rains at 541-806-0900.