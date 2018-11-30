Entertainment Update for Dec. 1 edition

Tim Mayer performs at Art of Gorge

Keyboardist and vocalist Tim Mayer plays for First Friday, Dec. 7, at Art of the Gorge cooperative, Third and Oak in downtown Hood River, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Reeb and Caleb in house concert Dec. 5

On Dec. 5, Reeb and Caleb from the Foghorn String Band are swinging by for a Blackburn-Dillon house concert at 401 Montello at 7 p.m. More at calebklauder.com.

Hood River Santa Con

A movable feast of sorts happens Dec. 8 with the 10th annual Hood River Santa Con, a 21-and-over event starting at 6 p.m. at 64 Oz. Taphouse, moving to Hood River Elks Lodge at 7:30 p.m., River City Saloon at 9 p.m. and, finally, Whiskey Tango at 10:30 p.m. Get your Santa (or Santa’s helper) gear on and join the fun. This is a 21-and over event.

Museum open house Dec. 15

Save the date: The History Museum of Hood River County open house on Saturday, Dec. 15.

Enjoy sweet and savory foods, spiced cider and hot chocolate. The program includes crafts for kids and Harmony of the Gorge, the a cappella singers performing songs of the season at 3 p.m.

Pink Floyd tribute band in Bingen

Pigs on the Wing, a Tribute to Pink Floyd, performs two shows: Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 at Bingen Theater, 9 p.m. both nights, 21 and over., sponsored by 92.7 FM classic rock.

Tickets are $20 per show or $33 for both nights, at brownpapertickets.com.

The Dec. 7 show is billed as ”A sweeping Floyd retrospective;” the Dec. 8 gig is billed as “Finding the Dark Side of the Moon, and more.”

Saturday night special guests are Citizen v. Narwhal.

‘Big Smoke’ auditions

Auditions for the U.S. premiere of “Big Smoke,” written by Australian playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer, are next month at Columbia Center for the Arts.

Director Sullivan Mackintosh describes “Big Smoke” as the funny and sweet story of best friends and total opposites, Bethany and Jimmy, and their life in the city. Smart and practical Jimmy and wild and creative Bethany are excited to have a break from their day-in and day-out routine when school closes for a plumbing repair and the kids are invited to go to work with Jimmy’s dad at Briscoe and Plodger, “the biggest maker of special occasion cakes in the whole city.”

But their day at the cake company quickly becomes a wild chase to find and return the secret recipe for the brand new “Big Smoke” cake ... which may or may not have been stolen from under Bethany’s less-than-attentive nose.

Young actors in third through seventh grade will be considered for the following roles:

Bethany — wild and creative

Jimmy — smart and practical

Five to seven adults will also be cast to play multiple characters. Actors age 17 to 70s will be considered for roles, including:

Bethany’s mother

Jimmy’s father

Jimmy’s mother

Nigel — a shop owner

Mrs. Hillary — a reclusive neighbor

Connie Piper — a crossing guard

Mr. Tandy — a newspaper vendor

Briscoe and Plodger’s Receptionist

Miriam Fletch — a double agent and cake recipe thief

Hotdog Vendor

Taxi Driver

Police Officer

Auditions for youth performers will be Sunday, Dec. 9 from 6-8 p.m.

Auditions for adult performers will be Monday, Dec. 10 from 6-8 p.m.

Callbacks will be Tuesday, Dec.11 from 6-8 p.m.

Performances are March 8-10 and March 15-17.

‘Pygmalion’ auditions

Plays for Non Profits announces auditions for a Reader’s Theater production of “Pygmalion,” George Bernard Shaw’s classic comedy, on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 9-11 a.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 2-4 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, said a press release.

Set in Victorian England, it follows the story of Eliza Doolittle, an uneducated flower girl, who enlists support from the eminent Professor Henry Higgins to help her “talk more genteel” — with hilarious results, said Director Lynda Dallman.

A total of nine actors are needed:

Two women ages 18-25

Three women ages 30-60

One man age 18-25

Three men ages 40-60

Performance dates are scheduled for March 14-15 and March 29-31, with January workshops and February rehearsals to prepare actors for performances.

For more information or to preview the script, contact Lynda.dallman@gmail.com.