Letters to the Editor for December 1

President Trump created large tariffs recently so America could win in trade. That “win” cost Americans $12 billion in government handouts to farmers unable to sell their crops. Around that time, the president gave another government handout to wealthy individuals and corporations through lowered tax rates to stimulate the economy with trickle-down economics. The rest of us got a “much simpler plan” at the current tax rate.

GM is now operating at a huge advantage under Trump’s “big, beautiful tax cuts.” Unfortunately, trickle-down economics do not work in a free market. GM has been forced to cut labor and change which products they sell just like every other American company operating in our free market.



President Trump virtually guaranteed corporate success under his tax plan and personally told those factory workers not to sell their homes.

His negative remarks this week about GM’s decisions suggest a lack of knowledge about the free marketplace and business operations in general.

The Art(ist) of the Deal seems to struggle with business decisions when bankruptcy is not a viable option.



GoFundMe accounts may be rising quickly if our conservative leaders keep providing government handouts and calling them good business decisions.

Steve Kaplan

Hood River

The 2018 Hood River Farmers’ Market season was the most successful year to date! This year, the market supported over 60 local farmers and small business owners, hosted an average of 865 weekly shoppers and brought more than $425,000 to our local economy.

The ripple effects that the farmers’ market has on our community and economy are amazing. Vendors at the Hood River Farmers’ Market employ more than 120 people in our community. Our farmers are working and preserving more than 450 acres of valuable farmland in the Gorge. For every $100 spent at the market, $62 stays in the local economy.

The Hood River Farmers’ Market also attracts both local residents and visitors to our vibrant downtown. From surveys conducted, we know that 47 percent of farmers’ market customers also planned to spend over $60 at downtown stores or restaurants.

Moreover, the market bolsters our food security by growing the number of diversified farms operating in our community: 98 percent of the food we consume in the Gorge is shipped in from other areas; and increasing the amount of food produced here means we’ll be better prepared when highways are closed and grocery store shelves are empty.

Thank you to our dedicated customers that shopped at the market this year. You helped us grow the market by 21 percent from 2017!

Farmers’ market fans can still shop locally in the coming winter months.

The Hood River Farmers’ Market will open Dec. 15 for the indoor season and continue the first and third Saturday of the month from 1-4 p.m. at The Ruins near First and Cascade Ave.

Hannah N. Ladwig

Hood River

It was good to see a couple of letters in the Nov. 21 edition addressing concerns about local wildfire planning. Ever since the Eagle Creek fire, and more so since the devastation in Paradise, Calif., I’ve been wondering about the same things. It would be great if the Hood River News could raise awareness by focusing some reporting on what is being done and what more needs to be done to better prepare Gorge communities for fast moving wildfires. How much controlled burning is planned, where, and with what goal? What are the plans for evacuation and/or sheltering in place? Are homeowners getting the information they need on creating defensible space, etc.?

We had 82 consecutive days without measurable precipitation in the summer of 2018, essentially the same duration of drought as when the Eagle Creek fire blew up. It would be very shortsighted to think that we will not face similar conditions again.

Mike Scroggs

Hood River