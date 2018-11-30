Official 2018 General Election results

The 2018 General Election is officially over, and the results are in. None of the official results changed from the preliminary results issued the week of Nov. 6, although two races that many considered to be up-in-the-air were officially decided.

Of the 14,653 eligible voters in Hood River County, 11,108 ballots were received: A 75.70 percent voter turnout. This is higher than the statewide turnout — 69.57 percent.

Below are the official results for the local midterm elections:

State and Federal

Anna Williams unseated Rep. Jeff Helfrich (R) as State Representative for District 52, 51.36 percent to 48.51 percent district-wide — 897 votes, a 2.81 percent margin. She won in Hood River County, 65.42 percent to 34.51 percent.

Rep. Greg Walden (R) was reelected as U.S. Representative for District 2, 55.72 percent to Democratic challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s 40.04 percent. Independent candidate Mark Roberts received 4.17 percent of the vote. Walden lost Hood River County, 33.80 percent to McLeod-Skinner’s 63.62 percent.

Sen. Chuck Thomsen (R, Pine Grove) was reelected as State Senator for District 26, 50.11 percent to Democratic challenger Chrissy Reitz’ 49.76 percent — a mere .35 percent margin, or 208 votes. Of the 58,814 total votes cast in that race, 79 votes (.13 percent) went to a write-in candidate. Thomsen lost in Hood River County, 39.03 percent to Reitz’ 60.91 percent.

Gov. Kate Brown was reelected State Governor, 50.34 percent to Knute Buehler’s 43.38 percent. Independent candidate Patrick Starnes, who withdrew from the race two weeks before the election, received 2.85 percent of the vote, and Progressive candidate Chris Henry received .59 percent. Brown won in Hood River County, 59.89 percent to Buehler’s 34.99 percent.

City of Hood River

Paul Blackburn was reelected Mayor of Hood River, receiving 162 votes more than his challenger, Susan Johnson. He received 52.16 percent of the vote to Johnson’s 47.56 percent.

Jessica Metta, Erick Haynie and Tim Counihan were elected to Hood River City Council with 26.04 percent, 16.29 percent and 13.27 percent of the vote, respectively. Incumbent council member Peter Cornelison received 11.53 percent of the vote and did not retain his seat.

City of Cascade Locks

Tom Cramblett was reelected for Mayor of Cascade Locks, 60.07 percent to challenger Kathy Tittle’s 38.99 percent. Julie Caldwell-Wagner (21.74 percent), Sara Patrick (21.30 percent) and Richard Randall (18.96 percent) were elected to Cascade Locks City Council. The results for the third council position were determined by a mere three votes, with Ralph Miller ending up with 18.75 percent of the vote — 257 votes to Randall’s 260. Incumbent council member Deanna Busdieker received 17.21 percent of the vote and did not retain her seat. Of the 1,371 votes cast in this race, 28 votes (2.04 percent) went to a write-in candidate.

Local Measures

14-62 Hood River County marijuana retail tax: Passed, 73.28 percent yes to 26.72 percent no.

14-63 City of Cascade Locks amends charter ensuring plurality elections following a City Council vacancy: Passed, 67.66 percent yes to 32.34 percent no.

14-64 City of Cascade Locks Ordinance continuing EMS Service Fee to fund emergency medical services: Passed, 77.96 percent yes to 22.04 percent no.

Statewide Measures

Measure 102 Allows local bonds for financing affordable housing with nongovernmental entities: Passed, 57.07 percent yes, 42.93 percent no.

Measure 103 Prohibits taxes/fees based on transactions for groceries: Failed, 57.57 percent no to 42.43 percent yes.

Measure 104 Expands (beyond taxes) application of requirement that three-fifths legislative majority approve bills raising revenue: Failed, 65.35 percent no to 34.65 percent yes.

Measure 105 Repeals law limiting use of state/local law enforcement resources to enforce federal immigration laws: Failed, 63.70 percent no to 36.30 percent yes.

Measure 106 Prohibits spending public funds directly/indirectly for abortion: Failed, 64.74 percent no to 35.26 percent yes.

(Hood River County results for these measures were consistent with the statewide results)

Uncontested Local Races

Hood River County Commissioner Chair: Mike Oates

Hood River County Commissioner District 1: Karen Joplin

Hood River County Commission District 3: Bob Benton

Soil and Water Conservation District Director at-large: Rick Ragan

Soil and Water Conservation District Director Zone 2: Ben Saur

Supreme Court Judge Position 5: Adrienne Nelson

Court of Appeals Judge Position 2: Bronson James

Court of Appeals Judge Position 4: Robyn Ridler Aoyagi

Court of Appeals Judge Position 7: Steven Powers

Oregon Tax Court Judge: Robert Manicke