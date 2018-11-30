POLICE LOG, Nov. 12 to 16

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Nov. 14 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — A local business reported a male sleeping in his vehicle for several hours. The male was reported to be sweating profusely. An officer contacted the male and watched him hide a baggie with a white substance in the center console. The Idaho resident was ultimately arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Nov. 14 — I-84 at exit 62 — Portland resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. BAC registered above the legal limit.

Nov. 15 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Nov. 15 — 21st Street, 900 block — Identity theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 14 — May Street, 1600 block — Hit and run that occurred on Nov. 8 was reported.

Nov. 16 — Hood River — Female cited for driving while criminally suspended.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Nov. 12 — I-84 — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle heading eastbound on I-84. The female passenger and male driver had an active restraining order.

Nov. 14 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Male arrested on an out of state warrant.

Nov. 15 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Hermiston resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding parole warrant out of Umatilla County. The resident was also lodged on the charges of giving false information to a police officer and identity theft. In addition, a search of a hotel room associated with the Hermiston resident yielded two and a half pounds of marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine.

Nov. 16 — Hood River — Male arrested for two warrants, giving false information to a police officer, identity theft and interference with a police officer.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Nov. 12 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Cold theft reported. The incident was caught on video.

Nov. 13 — Second Street, 200 block — Stolen wallet containing personal identification, banking information and cash reported.

Nov. 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported. Officer made contact with the male and female suspects. The female had an outstanding warrant for her arrest and the male was taken into custody for theft II.

Nov. 14 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Theft of items from a vehicle reported.

Nov. 14 — Zanna Lane, 900 block — Theft of property from a vehicle reported.

Nov. 16 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Theft reported at a local business. The suspects were later located, along with another male. Charges included possession of methamphetamine and heroin, theft II and theft I.

Other:

Nov. 12 — Columbia Street, 800 block — Two Hood River residents were cited for advertising a short-term rental without a license.

Nov. 13 — Second Street, 200 block — A resident dropped off a box of illegal fireworks for destruction.

Nov. 13 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Officer took a report of a kidnapping that turned out to be false. The female and reporting party was later arrested for initiating a false report, disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest, attempting to elude on foot and misuse of 911. She was lodged at NORCOR.

Nov. 16 — Cascade Ave., 2200 block — Found drugs reported.