Reitz ‘thankful for the experience’

The day before Thanksgiving, State Senate District 26 challenger Chrissy Reitz sent out a press release to thank the community for their support and to announce that she was formally suspending her campaign, effectively conceding to incumbent Senator Chuck Thomsen.

“At that point, although it hadn’t been official, there was sort of the writing on the wall,” Reitz said following the press release.

“I am truly thankful for the experience I’ve had talking with members of this community and working to solve the challenges before us,” Reitz said in the press release. “I look forward to a peaceful holiday with my family, a little bit of sleep and then getting back to work. I don’t know what my next steps will be, but I can promise that I will carry those conversations with me and never stop working for a better Oregon.”

The District 26 race was considered too close to call after the Nov. 6 election, and in the end, Thomsen won by a .35 percent margin.

“I didn’t want to give up hope until it was finalized,” Reitz said, but added that, though she hoped for a different outcome, she is grateful for it to be over.

“It’s very hard to be in limbo — it’s a very hard place to be … not only difficult for me, but for my family and my friends,” she said, referring to the weeks following Nov. 6 where damaged and unverified ballots were counted.

“The numbers were there to maybe turn this election the other way,” she said, adding that the uncertainty “really does change the way you’re viewing your life (for the next four years).”

One of the highlights of the race was getting to experience it with her kids, she said. “To have that age being engaged with a woman and a mom, having that sort of experience was definitely incredible.”

Despite the outcome, Reitz said that she is grateful to the community for their support, and that running for state senate was “an amazing experience that you can’t understand until you do it — nobody prepares you for how hard it is but also how amazing it is.”