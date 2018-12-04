Death Notices for Dec. 5 edition: Bruce Smith and Norma Gosiak

Bruce Smith
Bruce W. Smith, age 66, a resident of Wasco, Ore., passed away Dec. 2, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Norma Gosiak
Norma Kay Gosiak passed away on Dec. 2, 2018, surrounded by family at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore.
Norma was born on Oct. 31, 1935, and was 83 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
