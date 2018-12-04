‘Christmas Town’ train rolls again

Santa is on a roll again.

The Train To Christmas Town embarks numerous times each week between now and Christmas from Mt. Hood Railroad depot at First and Cascade.

The second year for “Christmas Town” has proven a popular attraction for families so far this season, said Mt. Hood Railroad general manager Ron Kauffman.

“Sunday, we were had several full trains,” he said. “Things have been going very well. You know, it’s like the ‘sophomore album;’ the second year you don’t know exactly how you’ll do but our numbers are ahead of last year.” The “Christmas Town” theme succeeded the “Polar Express” experience offered for a number of years by MHRR.

Kids and parents, and often grandparents, board “Train to Christmas Town” in pajamas and other attire for a 40-minute ride to Pine Grove, where Santa and his elves board the train in front of an elaborately-lit set of festive storefronts. On board, stories, cocoa and cookies, and a visit with Santa enliven the ride back to Hood River.

Some trains have run full, while others have plenty of seats. Contact Mt. Hood Railroad at mthoodrr.com to learn about pricing for a variety of ticket options.

Trains run daily from Dec. 2 to Dec. 27 except the following dates: Dec. 10-12; Dec. 17-18; and Dec. 24-25.

The train ride lasts approximately 70 minutes from departure to return, and ample parking is available at the train depot for no extra charge.