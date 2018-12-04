Entertainment Update for Dec. 5 edition

Kit Garoutte at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines: Kit Garoutte on Friday, Dec. 7 from 6-9 p.m. Guitar and vocals by Garoutte — jazz, pop, classical, blues, R&B, folk, funk, rock, new acoustic, an eclectic, finger pickin’ mix you won’t want to miss.

Dan Boller and Jose Maya on Friday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. These two put on a spectacular show full of great blues tunes and some classics that will keep you rocking all night.

Every Sunday, 3-5 p.m., The Old Vines, an eclectic mix of music by Hood River’s own — folk, jazz, country and just enough blues to keep your toes tapping.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Pigs on the Wing return to Bingen Theater

Portland Pink Floyd cover band, Pigs on the Wing, return to the Bingen Theater for two nights, Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8. Doors open 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m.

Friday night’s show will feature a sweeping retrospective of all eras of Pink Floyd’s career, with a focus on the hits as well as some deep cuts. Saturday night’s show is a full performance of the band’s 1973 masterpiece, “The Dark Side of the Moon.” Opening act is Saturday, Citizen v. Narwhal.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. The shows are presented by KMSW.

Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen, Wash.



Tinsel & Tails Recital Dec. 6

Christmas has gone to the dogs and you’re invited to celebrate with the Tinsel & Tails Holiday Recital and Reception on Thursday, Dec. 6 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River.

Bring your pups and come enjoy the holiday music of Diana Beterbide and Friends. Holiday raffle and festive hair sparkling provided by Lucky Locks.



Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets available at the door. All proceeds will benefit Hood River Adopt A Dog and the dogs of the Hukari Animal Shelter.

‘Recipe’ book signing with Connie Nice

The History Museum of Hood River County welcomes Connie Nice, former museum director and author of “Yes, You Can Have the Recipe,” on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 2-4 p.m.

Through her recipes and food samples, Nice shares a personal look into the food she and her family prepare for their guests at the Husum Riverside Bed & Breakfast.



The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River; 541-386-6772.

Kerry & Chic at the White Buffalo

On Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., Kerry Williams and Chic Preston blend guitar and mandolin artistry with spirited vocal harmonies at the White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro.

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Gorge Winds Christmas Concert Dec. 23

You are cordially invited to attend the 19th annual Christmas Concert of the Gorge Winds Concert Band under the direction of Larry Loop. This year’s concert on Sunday, Dec. 23 will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles, at 3 p.m.



Opening the concert is the “Symphonic Prelude on Adeste Fidelis” arranged by Claude T. Smith, followed by “Jesus, Jesus Rest Your Head.” This year, we celebrate the 200th anniversary of “Silent Night” by Franz Gruber, with the playing of the Mannheim Steamroller version of “Stille Nacht.”

The band will introduce guest soloist Nancy Rogers Loop, singing a new piece for the band, “Grown-Up Christmas List.” Rogers Loop is a graduate of The Dalles High School, currently living in Salem.



Admission is free, but your donation to the band is gladly accepted. Refreshments will be served.

McDougal at Rivertap Dec. 8

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Dec. 7: Tracy Klas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (solo artist, covers)

Saturday, Dec. 8: McDougall, 6-9 p.m. (singer/song writer, foot-stomping Americana)

Sunday, Dec. 9: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Big River Blues at TD Eagles

Each Friday evening starting at 8 p.m. after Bingo, The Dalles Eagles Lodge will have music and karaoke with Bill Hornibrook. No cover charge. On Saturday, Dec. 8, it’s the Big River Blues Band starting at 7 p.m. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.

The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Underwood Jazz Society at 64oz Taphouse

On Sunday, Dec. 9, it’s the Underwood Jazz Trio at 64 Oz Taphouse featuring Dave Henehan (guitar), Chic Preston (bass), Mike Stillman (sax) and guests. Music is from 5-8 p.m.

64 Oz. Taphouse, 103 Third St., Hood River; 541-436-4677.

Country Dance at Rockford Grange Dec. 8

The Second Saturday Country Dance returns Dec. 8 from 7-9 at Rockford Grange. Music by Mill Creek String Band and dance caller Sue Baker. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages welcome. No partner required. Family friendly. Enjoy an evening of country squares, contras, circle dances and a few waltzes. Cost is $6 for members, $7 for non-members and $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring treats for break time.

Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.

Sense of Place: Crisis on the Columbia Dec. 19

Join Gorge Owned for “Crisis on the Columbia: Native-White Alliances & Opposition to The Dalles Dam,” a lesson on the importance of cross-cultural alliances led by Katy Barber on Wednesday, Dec. 19 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River.

At mid-century, the Native fishing community of Celilo Village was in crisis, said a press release. Large dams, a highway widening, and federal policies of termination and relocation conspired to remove Indian people from a place their families had occupied for more than 12,000 years.

Tickets are $10, available at Eventbrite.com and in the gallery at Columbia Center for the Arts.

CGOA Youth Choir Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15

After a two-year hiatus, The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Youth Choir, now under the direction of Corin Parker, will be performing at several locations during the 2018 holiday season. They will perform with the Cascade Singers on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles, and on Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River before a matinee of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”



The group will finish off the season caroling around the Hood River area on Dec. 15.



The youth choir is one of several ensembles sponsored by the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association. If your child (8-13) is interested in auditioning on Jan. 8-9, please contact Parker at parkerc@nwasco.k12.or.us.

Viemeister holiday show Dec. 21

Globe-trotting opera gal Anna Viemeister is back in The Dalles on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium with a holiday concert. Along with her New York City performance crew, local superstars will also be coming together to bring you a program of operatic masterpieces, jazz and pop hits and special holiday music, said a press release.

Musicians include Chilean/New Yorker Maestro Francisco Miranda on the piano, Portland/New York transplant Leggero Tenor Samuel Varhan, local jazz diva Katherina Blackmar, the Cascade singers, Paul “Pappa V” Viemeister and more. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Klindt’s Bookstore in The Dalles.

The Dalles Worship Choir performs

With 45 members from nine different churches, The Dalles Worship Choir will present its 15th annual Christmas Concert Series under the direction of Shawn Lutz, Friday, Dec. 7 at Gateway Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 9 at Covenant Christian Church, at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s concert, “Wonderful Love,” is a compilation of various gospel songs put together with narration, scripture, and testimony. Soloists are Laura Johnson, Noah Holloran, Colleen Worrell, Shawn Lutz, Bob Ford, Keith Robison, Connie Ford, Kay Pratt, and Mike Lutz. Please join the choir as they open the Christmas season. All concerts are in The Dalles and are free to the public with an offering taken to further the ministry of this group.



Robert Sarazin at The Ruins Dec. 11

Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.

Dec. 4-6: Rural Craft Revival Holiday Market

Dec. 11: Robert Sarazin Blake & The Put-it-all-down-in-a-letters

Dec. 18: The Van Rontens with SoulWolf

Friday, Dec. 21: ‘80s Dance Party

Friday, Jan. 4: Greenneck Daredevils with Special Guests

Jan. 8: Lewi Longmire & His Friend

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Open Mic at Route 30

Come join the fun at Open Mic at Route 30, Friday, Dec. 7, 7-10 p.m. All levels of experience welcome, and the regulars always make room for newcomers. Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-993-3155

‘Hootin‘ In The Hood!’ open mic Mondays

A new open mic series called Hootin’ In The Hood! happens on Mondays, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Back Room at The Ruins.Limit three songs, acoustic instruments only (except for bass).

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Hood River Santa Con

A movable feast of sorts happens Dec. 8 with the 10th annual Hood River Santa Con, a 21-and-over event starting at 6 p.m. at 64 oz. Taphouse, moving to Hood River Elks Lodge at 7:30 p.m., River City Saloon at 9 p.m. and, finally, Whiskey Tango at 10:30 p.m. Get your Santa (or Santa’s helper) gear on and join the fun. This is a 21-and over event.

