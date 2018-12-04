‘Exploring Commercial Craft Hard Cider & Perry Production’ Dec. 12

Join Washington State University and Oregon State University Extension for an all-day, exploratory workshop for those interested in orchard-to-glass commercial craft cider and perry production in the Mid-Columbia Gorge region from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the Mountain View Grange, 1085 Main Street, White Salmon. The event will bring together speakers from OSU and WSU’s cider teams, along with panels of tree fruit growers and cidermakers.

Program highlights will include:

Fundamentals and considerations for commercial scale-cider apple and perry pear production



Fermentation for craft cider and perry production

Considerations for developing and running a successful field-to-glass cider business

Q & A with tree fruit grower and cidermaker panels

Refreshments and snacks

Catered lunch for full day attendees

Opportunity for networking

Optional cider tasting afterward at Le Doubble Troubble Wine Co.

Cost is $50 for full day attendance and $30 for half day attendance, which includes either the morning fruit tree or afternoon formation session, with no lunch included. Register at wsu-osu-mid-columbia-craft-cider-prod-12-12-18.bpt.me. Those who require certain program accommodations should call WSU Extension at 564-397-5701 or 509-773-5817 at least one to two weeks prior to the event.

Additional in-kind support for this program comes from the Underwood Conservation District and Le Doubble Troubble Wine Co.